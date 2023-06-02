“Grilled chicken sandwich recipe”: Emily Richards’ Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Arugula Sandwich

Sundried Tomato and Mustard Chicken Sandwich Recipe
If you’re looking for a way to add some zip to your sandwich, try out the combination of sundried tomatoes and mustard. This sandwich recipe brings a brightness to your lunch with grilled chicken and smoked cheese too.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (250 mL) baby arugula leaves
- 8 oz (250 g) grilled chicken breasts, sliced
- 8 slices smoked mozzarella or provolone cheese
- 2 grilled red peppers, seeded and sliced
- 4 small ciabatta or kaiser buns, halved
Sundried Tomato Mayonnaise:
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped sundried tomatoes in oil, drained
- 1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried oregano
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sundried tomatoes, mustard and oregano.
- Spread the sundried tomato mayonnaise over the inside of each bun.
- Layer the sliced grilled chicken, smoked cheese, and grilled red peppers on top of the mayonnaise on each bun.
- Add a handful of baby arugula leaves to each sandwich.
- Close the sandwich with the top of the bun and serve.
Enjoy this delicious sundried tomato and mustard chicken sandwich for a lunch that’s full of flavour and easy to make!
- Grilled chicken sandwich
- Arugula sandwich
- Emily Richards recipe
- Sandwich recipe
- Grilled chicken recipe
News Source : Kitchener
Source Link :RECIPE: Grilled chicken and arugula sandwich from Emily Richards/