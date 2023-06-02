“Grilled chicken sandwich recipe”: Emily Richards’ Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Arugula Sandwich

Sundried Tomato and Mustard Chicken Sandwich Recipe

If you’re looking for a way to add some zip to your sandwich, try out the combination of sundried tomatoes and mustard. This sandwich recipe brings a brightness to your lunch with grilled chicken and smoked cheese too.

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 mL) baby arugula leaves

8 oz (250 g) grilled chicken breasts, sliced

8 slices smoked mozzarella or provolone cheese

2 grilled red peppers, seeded and sliced

4 small ciabatta or kaiser buns, halved

Sundried Tomato Mayonnaise:

1/4 cup (50 mL) mayonnaise

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped sundried tomatoes in oil, drained

1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried oregano

Instructions:

In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sundried tomatoes, mustard and oregano. Spread the sundried tomato mayonnaise over the inside of each bun. Layer the sliced grilled chicken, smoked cheese, and grilled red peppers on top of the mayonnaise on each bun. Add a handful of baby arugula leaves to each sandwich. Close the sandwich with the top of the bun and serve.

Enjoy this delicious sundried tomato and mustard chicken sandwich for a lunch that’s full of flavour and easy to make!

