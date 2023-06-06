Grilled Corn Recipe: A Superb Recipe for Grilling Corn on the Cob

Grilled Corn on the Cob: Tips and Tricks for the Perfect BBQ Side

Corn on the cob is a summer staple, but grilled corn takes it to the next level. The sweet crunch of the corn combined with a smoky char is unbeatable. However, grilling corn can be tricky, so here are some tips and tricks to ensure the perfect BBQ side.

Choosing the Best Corn on the Cob

When buying corn on the cob, look for ears with tight green husks and golden brown, slightly sticky tassels. This indicates fresher, sweeter, and juicier corn. Avoid brownish crackly husks and dry or black tassels, as these are signs that the corn is past its prime and has started to dry up. Feel the ear for plump kernels, skipping those with holes where kernels didn’t grow.

Grilling with Husks vs No Husks

Grilling corn with the husks still on can help trap some of the moisture and give a half-steamed, half-grilled cooking process. Peel back the husk to expose the corn without detaching them completely and remove as much of the silk as you can. Season with salt and pepper, plus a slick of butter or oil, then pull the husks back over the corn and grill. This protects the corn kernels from the hot iron grills and steams them while grilling, making them even more tender.

If you want to go from grill to mouth as quickly as possible, shuck the corn completely before throwing them on the heat. Brush on the butter and seasoning after they’re fully cooked to ensure the butter doesn’t just melt straight off into the grill.

Flavored Butters and Toppings for Grilled Corn

Although grilled corn is perfect with just some butter, salt, and pepper, feel free to go wild with your corn on the cob toppings! Buffalo, cheddar bacon ranch, or flamin’ hot are all great options, or smear on some homemade honey-lime butter. For more inspiration, watch our video to see even more topping options!

Freezing Corn

If you’re looking to freeze your corn, shave off the kernels first. Check out our guide on how to do so for more details.

In conclusion, grilled corn on the cob is a delicious summer side that can be easily prepared with these tips and tricks. Choosing the best corn, grilling with or without husks, and adding flavored butters and toppings can make your grilled corn even more delicious. Don’t forget to freeze your corn for later use. With these tips, you’ll be able to impress your guests with the perfect grilled corn on the cob at your next BBQ.

Grilled corn on the cob Summer grilling recipes Mexican street corn Vegetarian grill recipes BBQ side dishes