Grilled Fish Tacos.: Grilled Fish Tacos with Pineapple Cabbage Slaw: This Week’s Recipe

Get Grilling This Summer: Try These Delicious Fish Tacos

Summer weather is upon us in our part of the world and that means one thing to us: Grilling season! And what better way to enjoy the warm weather than with a delicious and easy-to-make meal of grilled fish tacos? These tacos are reminiscent of beach towns where the fish is fresh, the tortillas tender, and the salsa light and flavorful. Plus, with just 10 customizable ingredients and 30 minutes required, you can whip up this tasty dish in no time.

The Ingredients You’ll Need

Before you get started, make sure you have the following ingredients on hand:

1 lb. white fish (such as cod or tilapia)

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. olive oil

8 small tortillas (corn or flour)

The Steps to Follow

Now that you have your ingredients ready, follow these steps:

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine the chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Rub the spice mixture onto both sides of the fish fillets. Drizzle the olive oil over the fish. Grill the fish for about 3-5 minutes on each side, or until it is cooked through and flaky. While the fish is cooking, warm the tortillas on the grill. Once the fish is done, remove it from the grill and let it cool for a few minutes. Using a fork, flake the fish into small pieces. Assemble the tacos by placing the fish on the tortillas and topping with your favorite salsa and toppings (such as avocado, cilantro, lime juice, or shredded cabbage). Enjoy!

Customize Your Tacos

The best thing about these fish tacos is how customizable they are. Don’t like cilantro? Leave it off. Prefer a spicier salsa? Add some jalapeños. Want to make these tacos vegetarian? Swap out the fish for grilled veggies or tofu. The possibilities are endless!

Final Thoughts

Grilling season is the perfect time to experiment with new recipes, and these grilled fish tacos are sure to become a new favorite. With just a handful of ingredients and a few simple steps, you can have a delicious and healthy meal on the table in no time. So fire up the grill, grab some fish, and get ready to enjoy a taste of the beach right in your own backyard.

Grilled fish tacos recipe Pineapple cabbage slaw recipe Grilled fish taco toppings Fish taco marinade recipe Mexican inspired grilled fish recipes

News Source : Shereen Siewert

Source Link :Recipe of the Week: Grilled fish tacos with pineapple cabbage slaw/