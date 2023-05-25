Grilled Gourmet Prawns: How to Create a Tempting Menu with Gourmet-Style Grilled Butterfly Prawns | Recipe

How to make delicious butterfly grilled prawns with birds-eye chilli

Dishes made of prawns can look exotic and expensive, but often they can be cooked without much hassle. Gourmet style butterfly grilled prawns can be prepared by cutting tiger prawns in butterfly style. If you are wondering what that means, it simply refers to the process of cutting prawns in half, to flatten them out to grill it easily. Here’s how you can make yummy birds-eye chilli butterfly grilled prawns.

Ingredients:

4 tiger prawns

15 bird eye chillies

3 shallots

10 curry leaves

½ tsp salt

Oil as required

1 tsp pepper powder

½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp ginger – garlic paste

1 tsp oil

Preparation:

Prepare the marinade by grinding bird eye chillies, shallots and curry leaves. Take salt, pepper, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger – garlic paste and oil. Add the marinade paste into it. Mix well. Marinate the butterfly prawns with this masala paste. Keep the prawns aside for at least half an hour to one hour. Grill marinated prawns for 3 – 5 minutes. Do not overcook the prawns as it would turn chewy. Rub some oil or butter on both sides of the prawns while cooking. Serve the grilled prawns with herb salad.

Butterfly grilled prawns with birds-eye chilli are a perfect combination of spice and flavor. The dish is easy to prepare and doesn’t require much effort. The marinade made of bird eye chillies, shallots, and curry leaves gives a unique taste to the dish. The prawns are grilled to perfection, making them crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The dish can be served as an appetizer or a main course.

The recipe calls for tiger prawns, which are large and meaty. They are perfect for grilling as they don’t fall apart easily. The prawns are cut in butterfly style, which means they are split in half lengthwise, but not all the way through. This technique helps the prawns to cook evenly and quickly on the grill.

The marinade is the key to the dish. The combination of bird eye chillies, shallots, and curry leaves gives a unique taste to the prawns. Bird eye chillies are small and spicy, and they add a nice kick to the dish. Shallots and curry leaves add a depth of flavor to the marinade. The spices used in the marinade, such as Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric powder, and pepper powder, enhance the flavor of the prawns.

The prawns are grilled for 3-5 minutes, depending on their size. Overcooking the prawns can make them chewy, so it’s important to keep an eye on them while grilling. Rubbing some oil or butter on both sides of the prawns while cooking helps to keep them moist and adds a nice flavor to the dish.

The dish can be served with herb salad, which is a perfect complement to the spicy prawns. The salad can be made with a variety of herbs such as parsley, cilantro, mint, and basil. The herbs add a freshness to the dish and balance out the spiciness of the prawns.

In conclusion, butterfly grilled prawns with birds-eye chilli are a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. The dish is packed with flavor and spice, making it a crowd-pleaser. The marinade made of bird eye chillies, shallots, and curry leaves gives a unique taste to the prawns. Grilling the prawns to perfection makes them crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The dish can be served as an appetizer or a main course and can be paired with herb salad to balance out the spiciness of the prawns.

Grilled prawns Gourmet seafood Butterfly shrimp Fine dining dishes Elegant seafood platters

News Source : Chefs Shibin and Sinoy John

Source Link :Gourmet style butterfly grilled prawns to make your menu tempting | Recipe/