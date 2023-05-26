Grilled pork recipe: Recipe for Grilled Pork with Pineapple Salsa

Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Pineapple Salsa Recipe: A Perfect Memorial Day Treat

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to fire up the grill and enjoy some delicious food with family and friends. If you’re looking for an easy and tasty recipe to add to your Memorial Day menu, look no further than Chef Jeff Jackson’s Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Pineapple Salsa Recipe.

This recipe uses boneless, thick pork chops that are seasoned with a mix of spices and then grilled to perfection. The highlight of this dish is the grilled pineapple salsa, which adds a sweet and tangy flavor to the dish. Let’s take a closer look at the ingredients and steps to make this delicious recipe.

Ingredients

For the Pork:

4 boneless, thick pork chops

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ground mustard

1 tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

For the Salsa:

1 fresh pineapple, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds

cooking spray

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 bunch cilantro chopped

1 jalapeno, minced

juice and zest of 1 lime

1/2 tsp. ground mustard

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

For the pork chops, mix the spices together and rub it evenly on both sides of each pork chop. Let them set 20-30 minutes prior to grilling. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Spray the pineapple pieces with cooking spray and then place them on the grill to cook 4-5 minutes per side. Remove the pineapple from the grill and then dice, discarding the core. Mix the pineapple with the other ingredients for the salsa in a bowl. Taste and season as necessary and set aside. Place the pork chops on the grill and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 145. Let the meat rest 5-10 minutes prior to serving. Serve the pork chops warm with the pineapple salsa and your favorite sides. Enjoy!

This recipe is perfect for Memorial Day because it’s easy to make, and the flavors are sure to impress. The seasoning mix for the pork chops is a combination of sweet, smoky, and savory flavors that work well together. The grilled pineapple salsa adds a fresh and fruity flavor to the dish and complements the pork chops perfectly.

One of the best things about this recipe is that you can prepare the pork chops and salsa in advance and then grill them when you’re ready to serve. This makes it easy to entertain your guests without spending too much time in the kitchen.

If you’re looking for more recipe ideas, be sure to check out Smith’s Food & Drug website and Fresh Living’s social media pages. You can also watch Fresh Living on CBS Channel 2, KMYU, and KJZZ for more cooking tips and ideas.

In conclusion, Chef Jeff Jackson’s Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Pineapple Salsa Recipe is a perfect Memorial Day treat that’s easy to make and delicious to eat. So, fire up the grill, and get ready to enjoy some mouth-watering food with your loved ones. Happy grilling!

