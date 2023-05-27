“Grilled steaks recipe for holidays”: Maximizing Your Grilled Steak’s Flavor for the Holidays

Grill Your Steaks Like a Pro on Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and that means firing up the grill and enjoying some delicious beef. But, with so many choices in the meat section, it can be overwhelming to figure out what to cook. That’s where Taylor Evans from the Georgia Beef Board comes in. As someone who grew up raising cattle for beef, she knows a thing or two about grilling steaks like a pro. Here are her tips for cooking the perfect steak this Memorial Day weekend.

Choosing the Right Cut

When it comes to grilling steaks, choosing the right cut is essential. For this Memorial Day weekend, Evans recommends three cuts: the flatiron steak, the New York Strip, and the bone-in ribeye. While the flatiron steak is a great option for those on a budget, it can be elevated to even better or best with a flavorful marinade. The New York Strip is a little bit better than the flatiron steak, and the bone-in ribeye is the best when it comes to beef flavor and tenderness.

Grilling Your Steaks

Once you’ve chosen your cut, it’s time to fire up the grill. Evans recommends grilling the steaks for 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the doneness you prefer. Remember to only flip the steak once and set your timer for five or six minutes before lifting the lid again. For a rarer steak, like the flatiron steak, you’ll need a quicker flip. You can tell when your steak is ready to flip because it will release from the grill easily.

Checking the Temperature

When it comes to cooking the perfect steak, temperature is key. Evans recommends looking for an internal temperature of 145-150 degrees for a rare steak and 165 degrees for a more well-done steak. To make sure you get the temperature right, invest in a good meat thermometer.

Letting Your Steak Rest

The final step in cooking the perfect steak is letting it rest before slicing and serving. This allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat and makes for a more flavorful and tender steak. Evans recommends letting the steak rest for at least five minutes before cutting into it.

Conclusion

This Memorial Day weekend, impress your guests by grilling steaks like a pro. Follow Taylor Evans’ tips for choosing the right cut, grilling your steaks, checking the temperature, and letting your steak rest. With these tips, you’re sure to have a delicious and memorable meal.

News Source : Suzanne Lawler (WMAZ)

Source Link :How to make the best of your steaks while grilling this holiday/