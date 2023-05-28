Grilled veggie platter recipe: A Guide to Creating a Delicious Grilled Vegetable Platter

The Enchanting World of Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a vibrant realm filled with beloved Disney characters that invites players to create their very own haven. Players can embark on quests, bestow gifts, earn rewards, and unlock more adventures along the way. Cooking is an essential part of the game, and players can delight these characters with home-cooked meals. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, cooked meals serve multiple purposes. They serve as a means to increase Friendship levels with characters, can be sold at Goofy’s Stall in exchange for Star Coins, and players can also consume the meals themselves to replenish their energy bars.

Grilled Veggie Platter Recipe

The Grilled Veggie Platter is one of over 200 different cooking recipes that the player can prepare. This simple dish can be created very early in the game, as the player will have instant access to the necessary vegetables upon entering the valley. Here’s everything needed to cook a Grilled Veggie Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients

Three vegetables of your choice from the following list:

Asparagus

Bell Pepper

Carrot

Chili Pepper

Corn

Cucumber

Eggplant

Leek

Mushroom

Okra

Onion

Potato

Pumpkin

Seaweed

Spinach

Tomato

Zucchini

Instructions

To create the delectable Grilled Veggie Platter, the player will need to combine three vegetable ingredients. Simply choose any three of the ingredients listed above, add them to the pot, and work some magic with a simple click of the “Start Cooking” button.

The Grilled Veggie Platter is a three-star Appetizer that restores energy when consumed, based on which vegetables were used in its preparation. The selection will also influence the price at which it can be sold to Goofy’s Stall. It can be crafted using any assortment of vegetables, except Lettuce, and can even be cooked using three of the same ingredient. It’s important to note, however, that any combination of vegetables which includes Lettuce will make a Hearty Salad instead, so players will want to leave out this ingredient.

How To Get Vegetable Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The cheapest ingredient that can be used are Carrots, which are also handy to use because they grow quickly. The player can purchase Carrot Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 10 Star Coins. Seeds for all other vegetable options can be purchased at Goofy’s Stalls in other biomes.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

