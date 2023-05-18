“Grissom High School lockdown due to shooting threat” today : Grissom High School in South Huntsville Locked Down Due to Shooting Threat

1) #GrissomHighSchoolLockdown

A threat in South Huntsville caused Grissom High School to be locked down on Thursday afternoon. The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Home Depot and Lowe’s on South Memorial Parkway at around 3 pm. Grissom High School, which is located in the same area, was immediately locked down as a precautionary measure to allow the authorities to investigate the threat. The school’s principal, Jeanne Greer, sent a message to parents and staff explaining the situation and asking them not to go to the school while the lockdown was in place. The school’s secure perimeter was lifted less than 20 minutes later when HPD cleared the area. There was no evidence of a shooting and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The lockdown at Grissom High School highlights the importance of safety procedures in schools and other public areas. Authorities must treat all threats seriously and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of students, staff, and the general public. While it is reassuring that there was no evidence of a shooting and no injuries reported in this incident, it is important to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential threats. It is also essential that parents and the community support and cooperate with law enforcement and school officials during emergency situations to ensure a swift and effective response.

News Source : Logan Sparkman

