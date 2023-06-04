“Groom entitlement”: What is the most presumptuous act you have witnessed a groom commit?

Weddings can be a very stressful time for people, particularly those getting married. There’s a lot of pressure to make sure everything goes smoothly. Did the flower arrangements arrive? Are Uncle Jim and Aunt Deb sitting at different tables? Is everything going according to schedule? It can be a lot. Sometimes, this brings out the worst in people.

Brides often get a bad reputation for being difficult, demanding, or just plain entitled when it comes to their weddings. Don’t get me wrong – some brides are true nightmares. It might be your “special day,” but you’re not the only person in the world and you have no right to scream at your makeup artist or berate the DJ. Even so, brides get a lot of heat when it comes to their wedding behavior.

So, let’s talk about grooms. Grooms are certainly not exempt from entitled behavior. In fact, some behave pretty poorly and have a crappy attitude, even though they didn’t have to start their day in a hair and makeup chair at 7:00 a.m.

Perhaps you attended your cousin’s wedding, and it was actually your first time meeting her new husband. The ceremony was lovely, and you were eager to introduce yourself during the reception. You were chatting with your cousin as she and her new husband made their rounds, and when she finally got her husband to come over, he took one look at you and said, “I don’t have time to mingle with people I didn’t invite,” then walked away. You were shocked. Later, you noticed he and his groomsmen getting belligerently drunk in a corner, ignoring the bride, her family, and her friends. It was disgusting.

Or, maybe you were a +1 to a wedding where you knew no one besides your date, so you did a lot of people-watching. You noticed the groom refused to smile in any photos, which you found odd. You later saw him pull the photographer aside and yell at her because he “wasn’t happy” with her work. He also cut his first dance with his new wife short because he kept stepping on her dress and was getting noticeably angry. And, during the cake cutting, despite his new wife’s pleas not to ruin her makeup, he smashed cake in her face. What a jerk.

Or, maybe you dealt with an entitled groom BEFORE his wedding day. He wanted all of his groomsmen to drop $3,000 on a Vegas bachelor party weekend and was rude and dismissive when people expressed tight finances. He told the group, “If you can’t afford the $3K for the trip, you send whatever else you can afford to me for my honeymoon fund.” WTF?!

It’s important to remember that weddings are not just about the bride and groom. They are about bringing families and friends together to celebrate a union. It’s about love and happiness, not entitlement and selfishness. If you’re getting married, remember that you’re not the only person involved. Be gracious and kind to those who are helping you make your day special. And if you’re a guest, remember that you’re there to support the couple, not judge them or take advantage of their hospitality.

In conclusion, entitled behavior is not reserved for just brides. Grooms can be just as bad, if not worse. It’s important to remember that weddings are about bringing people together in love and celebration, not about satisfying one’s own ego. Let’s all strive to be kind and considerate, whether we’re getting married or just attending a wedding.

