“Growth”: Scotland’s budget crisis can only be resolved through growth

The recent popularity of the SNP government and the ongoing UK economic crisis have overshadowed the release of the Fiscal Commission report. The report, which received minimal public analysis, warns that Holyrood’s income will not cover planned expenditure, leading to tax rises or public spending cuts, or both. Capital spending on infrastructure is expected to fall by 14% in real terms between now and 2024, which will negatively impact economic growth. The commission has revised growth down sharply to a modest 1.4% by the end of the decade, which is the level Scotland was at before devolution.

Who Chairs the Fiscal Commission?

The Fiscal Commission is chaired by Graeme Roy, a former civil servant and former head of the Fraser of Allander think tank at Strathclyde University. Other members include a former board member of the International Monetary Fund, a former senior economist at the Bank of England, and the former head of economics at HM Revenue and Customs. The commission is appointed by the Scottish Government.

Why Scottish Government is Held Hostage to Conservative Economic Thinking

The Scottish Government is held hostage to conventional and conservative economic thinking, as it tries to signal to the world that capitalism is safe in the hands of an independent Scotland. In presenting her Medium-Term Financial Strategy to the Scottish Parliament, Finance Secretary Shona Robison used language that was pessimistic in tone. She acknowledged that the Scottish government would need to reset its spending for both capital and resource in the 2024-25 budget. This would require careful management of limited resources and tough choices, which could include public sector reform – a euphemism for providing services using fewer workers and resulting in services suffering.

Robison’s strategy concentrates on Holyrood’s own hair shirt, and she aims to ensure the continuation of public-sector reform to achieve effective and person-centred, fiscally sustainable public services. However, this may not be possible given the failing UK economy, which is itself the result of Westminster and the Bank of England’s policies.

Crisis in Scotland’s Economy

Scotland’s economy is in crisis, with the current runaway inflation down to the government printing money, the Bank of England failing to stop them, and big private monopolies price-gouging because they know their friends in the Cabinet will let them. As a result, the Fiscal Commission reports that real disposable income in Scotland will fall by 4% this financial year, the steepest drop in living standards on record.

The plummeting living standards are pushing up Scottish welfare spending while reducing likely tax income below the previously forecast. This results in budget “reconciliations” in later years, which are sudden, unforeseen cuts applied retrospectively. The Scottish Budget faces a string of these “reconciliations” if tax income forecasts are wrong, based on UK official figures, not Scottish guesses.

The Need for Economic Growth

Promoting faster economic growth is the only real solution to Scotland’s budget crisis, which is a crisis. The central weakness in the SNP government’s new Medium-Term Financial plan is the scant regard it pays to growth and promoting growth. Without growth, Robison’s budget numbers don’t stack up, leading to more cuts, and the only conceivable fat is to cut Scotland’s unique welfare spending.

Scotland needs to double its economic growth to 3% and more. That means upping the amount of capital investment in machines and new technology to increase productivity. This, in turn, means a massive reorientation of fiscal incentives, shifting spending from consumption to investment. This may not be popular, but it will pay dividends in providing greater public resources eventually and securing more well-paid jobs in the short run.

The Need to Rebuild the Scottish Economy

The SNP government wants to be all things to all people, and the path to independence has been presented as costless when it is anything but. Staying inside the UK is an even costlier option. Voting No in 2014 has directly and demonstrably reduced Scotland’s living standards. The Scottish economy needs rebuilding, and everything else must be subordinated to that goal.

