ONDC: India’s Biggest Digital Commerce Revolution

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has set in motion India’s biggest digital commerce revolution, opening up bountiful opportunities for the country’s commercial landscape. With a focus on unbundling offerings and interoperability between platforms, ONDC is set to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers while democratizing the process of digital commerce.

According to a recent online study, 90% of respondents are likely to adopt ONDC. Approximately 73% believe ONDC can level the commerce field for small and medium-sized enterprises, while 41% see ONDC driving future digital payment innovation.

ONDC aims to increase the use of online shopping for 25% of consumer purchases within the next two years, with the e-retail sector in India expected to grow from $150 billion to $170 billion by 2026, attracting between 300 and 350 million online shoppers.

Here are five ways ONDC will pave the way for the future of digital commerce in India.

Traceability and Transparency

ONDC is based on blockchain, offering traceability and transparency in the e-commerce landscape. Since ONDC is based on the blockchain-shared ledger, it offers easy traceability, making the whole ‘cradle-to-grave’ information about products and services readily accessible. This is a stepping stone for a transparent e-commerce landscape, offering a level playing field for all businesses, including SMEs.

Empowering SMEs

ONDC will make a big difference in the value chain spectrum, by helping local retailers and tech startups. It will also cater to product discovery, sales conversions, delivery marketing, and customer engagement, which will help these companies improve their visibility and establish themselves in the market.

Streamlined and Transparent Ecosystem

Since ONDC leverages technology, it reduces the number of intermediaries in the supply chain, making the ecosystem more streamlined and transparent. This reduces costs associated with logistics, distribution, and commissions, making products more affordable for customers.

Boon for Fintech Corporations and Banks

ONDC presents newfound opportunities for finance industry players, with an exponential rise in UPI transactions being projected. There will be a greater need for reconciliation frameworks to reduce audit frequency, inventory management, and accounting – all being the services that fintechs offer. By providing credit to the sellers, financial institutions such as banks can draw synergies from the budding network of ONDC.

Democratising Industry

ONDC can help small D2C businesses survive and thrive in the market by making digital technology infrastructure accessible, thereby improving the country’s overall economic conditions. ONDC aims to act as a catalyst to fuel the growth of hyper-local commerce, hybrid commerce, and quick commerce.

In conclusion, ONDC is set to revolutionize the digital commerce landscape in India, offering a level playing field for all businesses. Its focus on traceability, transparency, and empowering SMEs, combined with streamlined and transparent ecosystem and newfound opportunities for finance industry players, will democratize the process of digital commerce, fueling the growth of hyper-local commerce, hybrid commerce, and quick commerce.

