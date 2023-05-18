Grub Hub driver shooting today : Police Report: Grub Hub Driver Shot in North Philadelphia

1. #GrubHubDriverShot

A Grub Hub delivery driver was shot in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, according to police. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North 22nd Street and West Huntingdon Street. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was reportedly delivering food when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive. The investigation is ongoing. Grub Hub issued a statement about the incident, saying, “We are aware of the incident and our thoughts are with the driver and his family. We are working with the local authorities as they investigate the matter and we will cooperate fully with their investigation.” The company added that it would provide support to the driver and his family.

News Source : CBS Philadelphia

