Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, manhunt on for live-in partner, victim Saraswati Vaidya

Saraswati Vaidya, Manoj (prime suspect) : Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old victim hacked to pieces, suspect Manoj on the run

The victim of a gruesome murder in Mumbai has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya. She had been living with her live-in partner, Manoj, in a rented flat in the Akashganga building for the last three years. The incident came to light when neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from inside the flat, prompting the police to investigate. Upon inspection, the 32-year-old’s body was found chopped into pieces, with body parts scattered on the floor. The prime suspect, Manoj, remains at large, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing. This incident is reminiscent of the Shraddha Walkar case, where the victim was strangled to death and sawed into pieces by her boyfriend.

News Source : Team Newsable

