“Gruesome murder” Today : Cause of death in brutal Puna murder determined to be ‘multiple chop wounds’ as per autopsy findings

Hawaii Island Police Identify Victim of Gruesome Murder

The Hawaii Island police have identified the woman who was killed in a gruesome murder that occurred last Friday in Puna. The victim has been identified as Teri Apple. According to officials, the 58-year-old was murdered at a home on 38th Avenue in Orchidland Estates. An autopsy has revealed that she died as a result of “multiple chop wounds” and sharp-forced injuries.

Suspect Arrested with Blood-Covered Sword

The suspect in the case, Christopher Howlind, was arrested by the police after they found him with a large, blood-covered sword next to him. Authorities have reported that he also had visible injuries to his hands and was wearing bloody clothes at the time of his arrest.

No Charges Have Been Filed Yet

As of now, no charges have been filed against the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are trying to determine the motive behind the murder.

Updates to Follow

This story is still developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Conclusion

The violent murder of Teri Apple has shocked the community. It is yet another tragic reminder of the need for continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens. Authorities are working hard to bring justice to the victim and her family, and we hope that the perpetrator will be brought to justice soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Teri Apple during this difficult time.

News Source : https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Source Link :Autopsy reveals victim of gruesome Puna murder died of ‘multiple chop wounds’/