GSDF recruit referred to prosecutors for murder after shooting instructors during exercise in Japan

GSDF recruit shooting incident : GSDF recruit referred to prosecutors for murder of instructors during training exercise in Japan

A Ground Self-Defense Force recruit has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of murder after shooting three instructors during a live-fire training exercise in central Japan, resulting in the deaths of two of them. The incident took place during an indoor exercise at a firing range in Gifu, with the 18-year-old recruit stating that he opened fire after being admonished by a 52-year-old instructor, and that he was only targeting one of the three men who were shot. The GSDF is continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred shortly after the assault rifle firing exercise began.

Read Full story : SDF recruit sent to prosecutors over shooting that left 2 dead /

News Source : KYODO NEWS

SDF shooting incident Prosecution of SDF recruit Fatal shooting in SDF training Legal action against SDF recruit Criminal charges filed in SDF shooting case