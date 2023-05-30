“GST registration for multiple locations”: How to Add Another Place of Business in GST

Steps to Add Additional Place of Business in GST

Goods and Services Tax (GST) is an indirect tax levied on the supply of goods and services in India. It is a comprehensive tax system that has replaced multiple indirect taxes such as excise duty, service tax, VAT, etc. One of the key features of GST is that it allows businesses to register multiple places of business under a single GST registration. This means that if a business has multiple branches or offices, it can register all of them under one GST number. However, if a business wants to add an additional place of business after obtaining GST registration, it needs to follow certain steps. In this article, we will discuss the steps to add an additional place of business in GST.

Step 1: Login to the GST Portal

The first step is to log in to the GST portal using the registered username and password. Once you log in, you will be directed to the dashboard.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Services’ Tab

On the dashboard, you will see various tabs such as ‘Dashboard’, ‘Returns’, ‘Payments’, ‘Registration’, ‘User Services’, etc. Click on the ‘Services’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Amendment of Registration Non-Core Fields’ Option

Under the ‘Services’ tab, you will see various options such as ‘Track Application Status’, ‘Amendment of Registration Core Fields’, ‘Amendment of Registration Non-Core Fields’, ‘Cancellation of Registration’, etc. Click on the ‘Amendment of Registration Non-Core Fields’ option.

Step 4: Select the ‘Add Additional Place of Business’ Option

After clicking on the ‘Amendment of Registration Non-Core Fields’ option, you will be directed to a new page. Here, you will see various options such as ‘Business Details’, ‘Promoter/Partner Details’, ‘Authorized Signatory’, ‘Principal Place of Business’, ‘Additional Place of Business’, etc. Select the ‘Add Additional Place of Business’ option.

Step 5: Fill in the Required Details

After selecting the ‘Add Additional Place of Business’ option, you will be directed to a new page where you need to fill in the required details. The details that you need to fill in include the address of the additional place of business, the type of place of business (i.e., warehouse, godown, office, etc.), the date of commencement of business at the additional place, etc.

Step 6: Upload the Supporting Documents

After filling in the required details, you need to upload the supporting documents. The supporting documents that you need to upload include the proof of address of the additional place of business, the proof of ownership or lease/rent agreement of the additional place of business, etc.

Step 7: Submit the Application

After filling in the required details and uploading the supporting documents, you need to submit the application. Once you submit the application, it will be sent for processing.

Step 8: Track the Application Status

After submitting the application, you can track the application status on the GST portal. The status of the application will be updated from time to time.

Conclusion

Adding an additional place of business in GST is a simple and straightforward process. By following the steps mentioned above, businesses can easily add an additional place of business to their existing GST registration. It is important to note that businesses need to ensure that they provide accurate and complete information while filling in the application form and uploading the supporting documents. Any discrepancy or error can lead to delays in the processing of the application.

