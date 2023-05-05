Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Deaths : Which Characters Will We Lose in the Tragic Demise of Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Which Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Characters Will We Mourn?

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has become a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The lovable misfits have won the hearts of millions with their humor, wit, and heroic exploits. However, with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, fans are bracing themselves for some tragic deaths. The question is, who will we say goodbye to?

The First Two Movies

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies have already seen the team face some tough challenges. The most significant loss was when Groot sacrificed himself to save his friends in the first movie. However, he was reborn as Baby Groot in the second film. The second movie also saw Yondu, the blue-skinned Ravager, die a heroic death to save Star-Lord. His funeral was one of the most emotional scenes in the entire MCU.

Possible Deaths

Now, with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, rumors suggest that we will see some more tragic deaths. The first character that fans speculate might die is Gamora. The adopted daughter of Thanos has been an integral part of the Guardians since the first movie. However, her death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War sent shockwaves throughout the MCU. While her death was reversed in Avengers: Endgame, there are rumors that she might die for real in the upcoming Guardians movie.

Another character whose death is speculated is Rocket Raccoon. He is the last surviving member of his species and has been through a lot in the previous two movies. His backstory was revealed in the second movie, where we learned that he was subjected to cruel experiments that turned him into the sarcastic, gun-toting raccoon we know and love. It would be a heartbreaking moment for fans if Rocket were to die.

The third character whose death is speculated is Drax the Destroyer. Drax has been one of the funniest characters in the Guardians movies, with his deadpan humor and brutal fighting skills. However, his thirst for revenge against Thanos has been a driving force in his character arc. His death would be a significant blow to the team and fans.

Finally, there is the leader of the team, Star-Lord. Chris Pratt’s portrayal of Peter Quill has been one of the most endearing characters in the MCU. He is funny, charming, and a little bit of a screw-up. However, his impulsive decision-making has caused the team some trouble in the past. It would be a tragic moment for fans if Star-Lord were to die.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is shaping up to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans. The tragic deaths of some of the team’s most beloved characters will be a gut-wrenching moment for fans. However, it is unclear who will die, and fans will have to wait until the movie’s release to find out. Whatever happens, it is sure to be a heartbreaking moment for fans of the franchise.