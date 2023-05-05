Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Release Date – Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast – Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Rotten Tomatoes : Everything We Know So Far About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Death – Died – Dead – Passed Away – Cause of Death News.

All You Need to Know About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has become one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year. Fans have been patiently waiting for the third installment of the series, and are excited to see what the future holds for their beloved characters.

The previous two movies were massive hits, and the third promises to be just as thrilling and action-packed. So, what do we know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 thus far? Let’s take a closer look.

Firstly, the release date has been confirmed. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Fans still have a while to wait, but it’s definitely something to look forward to.

In terms of the plot, not much has been revealed. However, director James Gunn has hinted that the movie will mark the end of the current iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy team. He has also teased that the movie will explore the backstories of the characters and answer some of the unanswered questions from the previous movies.

One of the biggest questions fans have is what will happen to Gamora, who disappeared in Avengers: Endgame. Some speculate that the movie will address her disappearance and may involve time travel or alternate dimensions. Others believe that she may have been resurrected or that the movie will introduce a new version of the character.

Another significant question is whether or not Rocket Raccoon will survive the events of the movie. In an interview with Collider, James Gunn suggested that the movie could be Rocket’s last hurrah.

As for the cast, it has been confirmed that the main cast will return for the third movie. This includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Karen Gillan is also set to reprise her role as Nebula.

In addition to the returning cast, there are rumors that new characters may be introduced in the movie. Some speculate that Adam Warlock, a character teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, may finally make his debut in the third movie.

In conclusion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be an exciting and emotional conclusion to the current iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy team. With a release date set for May 2023, fans still have a while to wait, but it’s definitely worth the anticipation.

