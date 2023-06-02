“Guess The Voice Prince Family”: Can You Identify The Voices of The Prince Family, Kinigra Deon, FamousTubeFamily, and Pantons Squad?

Guess The Voice: The Prince Family, Kinigra Deon, FamousTubeFamily, Pantons Squad

In the world of YouTube, there are many family vloggers who have gained immense popularity and have amassed millions of subscribers. Among them are The Prince Family, Kinigra Deon, FamousTubeFamily, and Pantons Squad. These families have captured the hearts of viewers with their entertaining vlogs, challenges, and pranks.

The Prince Family

The Prince Family is a family of six, consisting of Damien Prince, Biannca Prince, and their four children DJ, Kyrie, Nova, and Ayla. They are known for their fun and engaging videos that range from vlogs to challenges and pranks. Their channel currently has over 6 million subscribers and their videos have been viewed over 2 billion times.

One of the most popular videos on their channel is the “Who’s Most Likely To” challenge, where the family members answer questions about who is most likely to do certain things. The video has over 30 million views and is a fan favorite.

Kinigra Deon

Kinigra Deon is a single mother who shares her life as a mom and entrepreneur on her YouTube channel. She has gained over 1 million subscribers and her videos have been viewed over 100 million times. Kinigra’s videos are all about sharing her journey as a mother, including her struggles and triumphs.

One of her most popular videos is “My Life as a Single Mom,” where she talks about her daily routine and how she balances being a mom and running her own business. The video has over 2 million views and has inspired many single mothers around the world.

FamousTubeFamily

FamousTubeFamily is a family of four, consisting of Tasha, J’aaliyah, Kameiro, and Trey. They are known for their funny pranks and challenges, as well as their vlogs that showcase their daily lives. Their channel currently has over 3 million subscribers and their videos have been viewed over 1 billion times.

One of their most popular videos is “We Did the Spicy Noodle Challenge,” where the family members try to eat extremely spicy noodles without drinking any water. The video has over 10 million views and is a fan favorite.

Pantons Squad

Pantons Squad is a family of six, consisting of Don, Malinda, Yaya, DJ, Kameiro, and Baby Nova. They are known for their fun and energetic videos that include vlogs, challenges, and pranks. Their channel currently has over 2 million subscribers and their videos have been viewed over 500 million times.

One of their most popular videos is “We Got a New Puppy,” where the family introduces their new furry friend to their viewers. The video has over 5 million views and has made many viewers fall in love with their adorable puppy.

Guess The Voice

Now that you know a little bit about each family, it’s time to play a game of Guess The Voice. Below are three audio clips from each family. Can you guess which family member is speaking in each clip?

Clip 1: “What’s up guys, it’s your boy DJ and today we’re going to be doing the ‘Try Not To Laugh Challenge.'”

Clip 2: “Hey guys, it’s Kinigra and today I wanted to share some tips on how to stay motivated as a single mom.”

Clip 3: “What’s up guys, it’s your girl Yaya and today we’re going to be doing the ‘Never Have I Ever Challenge.'”

Did you guess correctly? The answers are DJ from The Prince Family, Kinigra from Kinigra Deon, and Yaya from Pantons Squad.

In conclusion, The Prince Family, Kinigra Deon, FamousTubeFamily, and Pantons Squad are all amazing family vloggers who have captured the hearts of viewers around the world. Their entertaining videos have inspired and entertained millions of people and they continue to grow their channels each day. So, if you haven’t already, be sure to check out their channels and join their amazing communities.

Source Link :Guess The Voice The Prince Family (Kinigra Deon, FamousTubeFamily, Pantons Squad)/

Celebrity Guessing Game YouTube Family Challenges Online Trivia Game Social Media Influencers Entertainment Quiz Show