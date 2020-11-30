Guido Goldman Death -Dead – Obituaries: Guido Goldman, a visionary Europeanist has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Guido Goldman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies on Twitter: “It is with sadness that we share the news that Guido Goldman, our Co-Founding Director, died today. Goldman was a visionary Europeanist who left an indelible mark on #Harvard, European studies, and #German-U.S. relations. ”

Tributes

RIP Guido Goldman, (83) the Founder of #GermanMarshallFund Transatlantic Bridge Builder and a big fan of Uzbek #IKAT. I am glad to call myself #GMFTILN alumni and see how his vision educated, built leaders, made memories, all in order to collaborate better in a meaningful world. https://t.co/6od30N6ohM — Kamilla Sultanova (@KamillaUbuntu) November 30, 2020

Very sad to have learned about the passing of my old friend Guido Goldman. He was not only the visionary founder of @gmfus but worked tirelessly for the Transatlantic relations his entire life. What a great loss! My thoughts and prayers are with his family. @cducsubt @Harvard — Jürgen Hardt MdB (@juergenhardt) November 30, 2020

Kirsten Rulf wrote

What a life, what a loss. Guido Goldman was an inspiring visionary of transatlantic friendship and shared values who walked the talk and built transatlantic ties with a real Doer-Mentality Flexed biceps Thankful for his mentorship through the years.