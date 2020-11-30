Guido Goldman Death -Dead – Obituaries: Guido Goldman, a visionary Europeanist has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 30, 2020
Guido Goldman Death -Dead – Obituaries: Guido Goldman, a visionary Europeanist has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Guido Goldman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

"Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies on Twitter: "It is with sadness that we share the news that Guido Goldman, our Co-Founding Director, died today. Goldman was a visionary Europeanist who left an indelible mark on #Harvard, European studies, and #German-U.S. relations. "

https://twitter.com/EuropeAtHarvard/status/1333436895481786370

Tributes 

Kirsten Rulf wrote
What a life, what a loss. Guido Goldman was an inspiring visionary of transatlantic friendship and shared values who walked the talk and built transatlantic ties with a real Doer-Mentality Flexed biceps Thankful for his mentorship through the years.

Guido Goldman Death -Dead – Obituaries: Guido Goldman, a visionary Europeanist has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

