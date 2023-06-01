Guido Reyes’ Cause of Death and Obituary: How the Governor of Negros Oriental Passed Away

Cause of Death and Obituary of Guido Reyes

Who was Guido Reyes?

Guido Reyes was the Governor of Negros Oriental, a province in the Philippines. He was a well-respected politician and served as the governor of the province for three consecutive terms.

How Did the Governor of Negros Oriental Die?

Guido Reyes passed away on March 28, 2021, at the age of 83. His death was caused by complications due to COVID-19.

Obituary of Guido Reyes

Guido Reyes was born on June 15, 1937, in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. He graduated from Silliman University with a degree in Economics and went on to pursue a career in politics.

Reyes began his political career in 1967 when he was elected as a municipal councilor of Dauin. He then became the mayor of the town in 1971 and served in that position until 1980. After his stint as mayor, Reyes was elected as the provincial board member of Negros Oriental and served in that position until 1986.

In 1992, Reyes ran for the position of Governor of Negros Oriental and won. He was re-elected for two more terms and served as the governor of the province until 2001.

During his tenure as the governor, Reyes initiated various projects that helped improve the lives of the people of Negros Oriental. He focused on infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic growth. His dedication to public service earned him the respect and admiration of the people of the province.

Reyes was also known for his advocacy for environmental protection. He implemented programs that aimed to preserve the natural resources of the province and promote sustainable development.

Guido Reyes will be remembered as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his constituents. His passing is a great loss to the people of Negros Oriental and the entire country.

Final Thoughts

The death of Guido Reyes is a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID-19. It is important that we continue to practice safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus and protect ourselves and our loved ones. Reyes’ legacy as a public servant will continue to inspire future generations to serve their communities with dedication and compassion.

