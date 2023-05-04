“Guildford shooting” Today : Guildford Shooting: Police Identify Deceased Man from Tuesday’s Incident

Surrey’s Sixth Homicide Victim Identified as Jason Prasad

The city of Surrey has seen another homicide case, with Jason Prasad being identified as the sixth victim of the year. The 20-year-old resident of Surrey was shot dead in a strip mall parking lot in Guildford on May 2, with another person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and later being released from the hospital. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believes that this was a targeted incident with ties to the BC Gang Conflict.

According to Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT, Prasad was “known to police,” and a possible suspect vehicle was found in Langley a short time later, with signs of an attempt to light it on fire. IHIT has released Prasad’s identification to build a timeline of his activities leading up to the homicide. Dhesi has called for the public’s help in gathering information, asking anyone with dashcam video or CCTV footage in the area of 148 Street and 108 Avenue in Surrey on May 2 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., and 200 Street and 36 Avenue in Langley between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., to contact the IHIT information line.

The rise in homicide cases in Surrey has been a cause of concern for local authorities. Prasad’s death is just one of the many violent incidents that have occurred in the area in recent months. The city has seen a surge in gang-related violence, with shootings, stabbings, and other violent crimes. The RCMP has launched several initiatives to combat this issue, including the formation of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team. However, despite these efforts, the situation remains challenging.

The recent spate of violence has left many residents of Surrey feeling uneasy and unsafe. The city’s Mayor, Doug McCallum, has called for additional resources to help tackle the issue. He has urged the federal government to provide more funding for law enforcement and has called on the province to increase the number of police officers in the area. McCallum has also appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help the police solve these cases.

The rise in gang-related violence is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. While law enforcement efforts are crucial, addressing the root causes of the problem is equally important. The city needs to work with communities, schools, and other organizations to provide young people with opportunities and support to prevent them from turning to gangs. Only by working together can we hope to address this issue and make Surrey a safer place for its residents.

News Source : Tom Zytaruk

Source Link :Police ID man shot dead in Guildford Tuesday/