Guilty Verdict for Gunman in 2018 Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting that Claimed 11 Lives today.

Robert Bowers, a truck driver who expressed hatred towards Jews, has been found guilty of killing 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history. Bowers’ own lawyers conceded at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers. Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole as the federal trial shifts to a penalty phase expected to last several weeks. Bowers was convicted of all 63 criminal counts he faced, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Gunman in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 found guilty/