Guinean Footballer Issiaga Sylla Heartbroken Over Mother’s Passing Prior to Montpellier Match in France

Issiaga Sylla: A Guinean Football Player

Introduction

Issiaga Sylla is a professional football player from Guinea who currently plays in France. He was devastated to learn about his mother’s loss before a match against Montpellier.

Background

Issiaga Sylla was born on December 1, 1994, in Conakry, Guinea. He started his football career in his hometown with the local team Santoba FC. In 2012, he moved to France to join the youth academy of Toulouse FC. After two years in the academy, he was promoted to the first team in 2014.

Sylla played for Toulouse FC for six seasons before joining his current team, Stade Reims, in 2020. He is known for his speed, dribbling skills, and his ability to defend and attack from the left-back position.

Devastating News

On April 18, 2021, Issiaga Sylla received the devastating news of his mother’s passing. She had been fighting a long illness, and her condition had worsened in recent weeks. Sylla was in shock and grief-stricken.

The news came just hours before Stade Reims was scheduled to play against Montpellier. Sylla was supposed to be in the starting lineup, but he was understandably unable to play. He informed his coach, David Guion, of the situation, and the team held a moment of silence in honor of his mother before the match.

A Tribute to His Mother

After the match, Sylla posted a heartfelt message on his social media accounts, paying tribute to his mother. He expressed his love and gratitude for her and thanked his fans and teammates for their support during this difficult time.

Sylla’s teammates and fans showed an outpouring of love and support for him and his family. They sent their condolences and messages of support, and many of them dedicated their performances to Sylla’s mother.

In the following weeks, Sylla took some time off to be with his family and grieve. He returned to the pitch in May, playing a crucial role in Stade Reims’ successful season.

Conclusion

Issiaga Sylla is a talented football player who has had to face immense personal loss. His mother’s passing was a devastating blow, but he has shown incredible strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Sylla’s story is a reminder that even the most successful and talented athletes are human and face challenges and tragedies like anyone else.

Issiaga Sylla biography Issiaga Sylla football career Issiaga Sylla family Issiaga Sylla in France Issiaga Sylla Montpellier team.