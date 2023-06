Chopped in Half – Obituary | Guitar Cover | 2012 USA Jackson RR1

Chopped in Half – Obituary | Guitar Cover | 2012 USA Jackson RR1

Check out this intense guitar cover of “Chopped in Half” by Obituary, played on a 2012 USA Jackson RR1.

The guitarist’s skills are on full display as they flawlessly execute the song’s intricate riffs and solos.

Whether you’re a fan of Obituary or just appreciate impressive guitar playing, this video is definitely worth a watch.







Guitarist death Musical tribute Jackson RR1 Half-mutilated guitar Heavy metal icon’s passing