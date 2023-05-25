“guitar lesson Queen Tie Your Mother Down”: Guitar Lesson and Tutorial: Queen’s “Tie Your Mother Down”

Introduction

Queen is one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, and their music has inspired countless guitarists over the years. One of their most famous songs is “Tie Your Mother Down,” a hard-hitting track with some killer guitar riffs. In this guitar lesson and tutorial, we’ll be breaking down the song and showing you how to play it yourself. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, you’ll find plenty of helpful tips and advice here.

The Chords

The main verse of “Tie Your Mother Down” is built around a simple chord progression. The chords are A, D, and E, and they repeat throughout the verse. To play the A chord, place your first finger on the second fret of the fourth string, your second finger on the second fret of the third string, and your third finger on the second fret of the second string. To play the D chord, move your first finger to the second fret of the third string, your second finger to the third fret of the second string, and your third finger to the second fret of the first string. To play the E chord, move your first and second fingers down one string each, so that your first finger is on the first fret of the third string and your second finger is on the second fret of the fifth string. Your third finger should be on the second fret of the fourth string.

The Riff

The main riff of “Tie Your Mother Down” is based on the A blues scale. To play this scale, start on the fifth fret of the sixth string and play the following notes: A, C, D, D#, E, G. To play the riff, start by playing the A note on the fifth fret of the sixth string. Then, hammer on to the C note on the fifth fret of the fifth string, and pull off back to the A note. Next, play the D note on the seventh fret of the fifth string, and slide down to the D# note on the sixth fret of the fifth string. Finally, play the E note on the seventh fret of the fourth string, and slide down to the G note on the fifth fret of the fourth string. Repeat this riff throughout the song, and you’ll have the basic structure down.

The Solo

The guitar solo in “Tie Your Mother Down” is a bit more complex than the main riff, but it’s still relatively easy to play. To start, play the A blues scale as before, but this time, focus on the notes on the fourth and fifth strings. The first part of the solo is built around the following pattern: play the G note on the fifth fret of the fourth string, then bend up to the A note on the seventh fret of the fourth string, and release back down to the G note. Next, play the D note on the seventh fret of the fifth string, and bend up a half step to the D# note. Finally, play the E note on the seventh fret of the fourth string, and bend up a whole step to the F# note. Repeat this pattern a few times, and you’ll have the first part of the solo down.

The second part of the solo is a bit faster and more complex. It starts with a series of quick hammer-ons and pull-offs on the fourth and fifth strings. Play the G note on the fifth fret of the fourth string, then hammer on to the A note on the seventh fret of the fourth string, and pull off to the G note. Next, play the D note on the seventh fret of the fifth string, and hammer on to the E note on the ninth fret of the fifth string. Then, play the G note on the fifth fret of the fourth string, and hammer on to the A note on the seventh fret of the fourth string. Finally, play the D note on the seventh fret of the fifth string, and bend up a whole step to the E note. Repeat this pattern a few times, and you’ll have the second part of the solo down.

Conclusion

“Tie Your Mother Down” is a classic rock song with some killer guitar riffs and solos. By following the chord progressions, riffs, and solos outlined in this lesson, you’ll be able to play the song yourself in no time. Remember to take things slow and practice each section until you have it down pat. With a bit of dedication and hard work, you’ll be rocking out just like Brian May in no time.

