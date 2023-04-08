Guitarist Ian Bairnson dies at 69 after dementia battle

Kate Bush’s guitarist Ian Bairnson has passed away aged 69 after a long battle with dementia. The musician, who was also part of The Alan Parsons Project and famously performed on Kate’s 1978 classic ‘Wuthering Heights’, passed away on Friday (07.04.23), according to his devastated wife who revealed the news on Instagram.

Leila Bairnson, who would have been married to Ian for 24 years this May, said alongside a picture of her putting her arm around Ian: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7th April.”

Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever”.

Thanking the doctors who cared for her husband, Leila added: “I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park Hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood Care Home and our families and close friends for the love and support they have provided us during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia.”

His Career and Legacy

Ian, who was born in Lerwick, Scotland, was part of The Alan Parsons Project between 1975 and 1990. He also played guitar on other notable albums such as “Pyramid,” “Gaudi,” and “Eye In The Sky.”

His most famous work came in 1978 when he played guitar on Kate Bush’s classic “Wuthering Heights,” a song that became an instant classic and helped launch Kate’s career.

Bairnson was highly acclaimed for his guitar work and was noted for his use of the Gibson Les Paul Custom. He was the first guitarist to be issued the then-new Gibson RD Custom guitar.

His Health and Retirement

Ian stopped performing in 2018 after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with a “progressive neurological condition”. A statement posted on his Facebook page said: “I and Ian’s family would like to make you aware that he has been diagnosed a while ago with a progressive neurological condition which affects his communication skills. As a result he will not be playing in public in future, although he still plays guitar and piano daily for his own pleasure. We would like to thank you for your loyal support through the years and to assure you that he is otherwise very healthy and receiving good care.”

The Personal Life of Ian Bairnson

Ian and Leila married two years after they met, and the couple did not appear to have any children, but they often shared pictures online with their pets, dog Dolly and cat Poppy.