Gujarati Dhokla Recipe: Dhokla Recipe in Gujarati | #Shorts #ShortsFeed #YouTubeShorts #Dhokla #DhoklaLover

Gujarati Dhokla: The Perfect Snack for Every Occasion

Introduction

Dhokla, a popular Gujarati snack, is a steamed cake made with a combination of rice and lentil flour, spiced with green chilies and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. It is a healthy and delicious option for breakfast, lunch or dinner, or even as a snack. In this article, we will take a closer look at the recipe for Gujarati Dhokla.

Ingredients

To make Gujarati Dhokla, you will need:

• 1 cup of gram flour (besan)

• 1 cup of semolina (sooji)

• 1/2 cup of yogurt (dahi)

• 1 tsp of ginger paste (adrak)

• 1 tsp of green chili paste (hari mirch)

• 1 tsp of sugar

• 1 tsp of eno fruit salt

• 1 tbsp of oil

• Salt to taste

• Water as needed

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the gram flour, semolina, salt, sugar, ginger paste, green chili paste, and yogurt. Mix well to form a smooth batter. Add water to the batter, little by little, to form a pouring consistency. Grease a steaming plate with oil and keep it aside. Now, add the eno fruit salt to the batter and mix well. The mixture will start to froth up. Pour the batter into the greased steaming plate and place it in a steamer. Steam for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Once the dhokla is steamed, let it cool down for a few minutes. In a small pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds. Let them splutter. Then, add curry leaves and green chilies. Let them fry for a few seconds. Cut the dhokla into small pieces and pour the tempering over it. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with green chutney.

Variations

There are many variations of dhokla, such as:

Khaman Dhokla: made with gram flour and yogurt, this is a soft and fluffy version of dhokla. Rava Dhokla: made with semolina, this is a slightly crunchy version of dhokla. Nylon Khaman Dhokla: a thin and light version of khaman dhokla. Toor Dal Dhokla: made with toor dal, this is a protein-rich version of dhokla.

Conclusion

Gujarati Dhokla is a healthy and delicious snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It is easy to make, and the ingredients can be easily found in your pantry. Try out this recipe and enjoy the deliciousness of Gujarati Dhokla!

