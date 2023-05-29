Gujarati Kadhi Recipe: Make a delicious and authentic Gujarati Kadhi every day | Recipe for Traditional Gujarati Kadhi

Gujarati Kadhi Recipe

Introduction

Gujarati Kadhi is a traditional and popular dish from Gujarat, India. It is a yogurt-based curry that is tempered with spices and flavored with curry leaves, ginger, and green chilies. It is a perfect blend of sweet and sour flavors, making it a favorite among many.

Ingredients

To make Gujarati Kadhi, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of sour yogurt

1/2 cup of besan (gram flour)

3-4 cups of water

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

1-2 green chilies, chopped

5-6 curry leaves

1 inch ginger, grated

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped for garnishing

Method

Follow these simple steps to make Gujarati Kadhi:

In a bowl, whisk the sour yogurt and besan until smooth. Add water slowly to the mixture and whisk well to avoid any lumps. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and asafoetida. Let them crackle for a few seconds. Add curry leaves, ginger, and green chilies and sauté for a minute. Add the yogurt mixture, salt, and sugar to the pan and stir well. Let it simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes or until the kadhi thickens. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice or khichdi.

Tips

Here are a few tips to make the perfect Gujarati Kadhi:

Use sour yogurt to give the kadhi a tangy flavor.

Whisk the yogurt and besan well to avoid any lumps.

Add water slowly to the mixture while whisking to avoid any lumps.

Temper the spices properly to bring out their flavors.

Let the kadhi simmer on low heat to thicken and develop flavors.

Adjust the amount of sugar and salt according to your taste.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added flavor and freshness.

Conclusion

Gujarati Kadhi is a delicious and comforting dish that is perfect for any meal. It is easy to make and requires simple ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen. So, the next time you want to try something new, give this traditional Gujarati Kadhi recipe a try and enjoy the flavors of Gujarat at home.

