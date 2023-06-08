Gum disease linked to Alzheimer’s disease, says dental hygienist Jo-Anne Jones

Porphyromonas gingivalis : Link between Porphyromonas gingivalis and Alzheimer’s disease: Jo-Anne Jones explains how dental disease can contribute to neuroinflammation

Jo-Anne Jones, a dental hygienist-turned-educator, sheds light on the link between dental disease and inflammation with brain disease and neuroinflammation during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Research has shown that periodontal disease is closely related to neuroinflammation as it provides a point of entry for bacterial components and inflammatory markers to the whole body. The toxic enzyme released by Porphyromonas gingivalis, gingipain, has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and has been found in more than 90% of brain samples of patients with cognitive decline. The relationship between dental challenges and cognitive conditions is crucial to identify treatment methods such as interdental cleanings, scaling, root planing, and surgical treatments like pocket reduction surgery. It is equally important to establish daily oral hygiene routines for patients who do not have Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive conditions. Dental professionals and patients must come together to reduce the risk of this life-threatening disease by introducing easy-to-use tools like a power toothbrush and water flosser.

News Source : Jo-Anne Jones, RDH

