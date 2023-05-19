gummy candy: Short Wave: NPR – Tips for Achieving Optimal Chewiness in Homemade Gummy Candy and Storage Techniques

Researchers Investigate Formulations and Storage Settings for Gummy Candy

On Tuesday, researchers at Ozyegin University and Middle East Technical University published a paper in the journal Physics of Fluids that investigates various formulations and storage settings for gummy candy. The study delves into the key factors that optimize the gumminess of candy and extend its shelf life.

The Science of Gumminess

According to the paper, the key to optimal gumminess begins with the formulation of the candy. Researchers found that reducing the cornstarch and increasing the gelatin in the mix improves the texture of the gummy candy. Additionally, to keep the candy soft for a long time, it was best to store them at a warm temperature.

The Research Methodology

The research team conducted a series of experiments to determine the optimal formulation and storage settings for gummy candy. They varied the amount of cornstarch and gelatin in the mix and tested the texture of the candy at different temperature settings. The researchers found that a higher concentration of gelatin resulted in a more elastic texture, while reducing the cornstarch led to a softer and chewier texture.

Implications for the Food Industry

The findings of this study have implications for the food industry, particularly for candy manufacturers. By optimizing the formulation and storage settings for gummy candy, manufacturers can extend the shelf life of their products and improve their texture. This research could pave the way for the development of new and improved gummy candy products that are more appealing to consumers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the research conducted by Ozyegin University and Middle East Technical University sheds light on the factors that contribute to the optimal gumminess of candy. By reducing the cornstarch and increasing the gelatin in the mix, and storing the candy at a warm temperature, manufacturers can extend the shelf life of their products and improve their texture. This research could have significant implications for the food industry, particularly for candy manufacturers looking to improve their products and appeal to consumers.

News Source : NPR

Source Link :How to make and store gummy candy for ideal chewiness : Short Wave : NPR/