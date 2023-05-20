“gun control on campus”: School lockdown caused by presence of gun on campus – L’Observateur

A gun was found on the Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School campus in Louisiana, causing the school to be placed on lockdown. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified and the campus remained under lockdown while officers arrived and investigated. It was found that a visitor attending an end-of-year ceremony had brought the weapon, and there was never any threat to students or staff. Louisiana prohibits carrying a firearm on school property. The lockdown was lifted at 1:49pm.

Read Full story : Gun on campus causes school lockdown – L’Observateur /

News Source : L’Observateur

