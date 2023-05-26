“gun safety protocol” today : Accidental Gunshot by Officer During Massachusetts School Shooting Prank While Holstering

Massachusetts school shooting hoax: Officer unintentionally fires gun while holstering it today 2023.

A police officer accidentally fired his gun in a school bathroom in Massachusetts while trying to holster the weapon, prompting authorities to respond to a hoax school shooting. No one was hurt in the incident at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, but some students ran into nearby woods while panicked parents rushed to the school. The officer was not placed on administrative leave but was given some time off, and an investigation is ongoing into who made the hoax call.

