“Gun violence in Diamond Hill” Today : Lynchburg Police take action against gun violence in Diamond Hill community after 3 children die in 3 months

Shooting of 6-Year-Old in Lynchburg Highlights Urgency of Addressing Gun Violence

The Diamond Hill area of Lynchburg, Virginia, has been hit hard by gun violence in recent months, with three juveniles killed in just three months. The most recent victim was six-year-old Kingston Campbell, who was shot and killed in his home on Floyd Street on May 1st. The other victims were a 16-year-old killed on 16th Street in March and a 12-year-old killed at a home on Monroe Street in February.

Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings. Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema has vowed to crack down on the violence, working with local, state, and federal authorities to increase police presence, focus on violent crime response teams, and combat gang-related activity.

Zuidema stressed that the entire community has a responsibility to address the issue, saying, “We all have a duty and a responsibility to work toward creating an environment where that type of stuff is not tolerated and is not accepted.” He added, “A bigger part of that message though is that we need your help doing that.”

One Diamond Hill resident, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed concern about the impact of the violence on children in the community, saying, “With every crime that increases, a child is hurt.” They urged the community to prioritize the safety and well-being of children, stating, “Love the children, protect the children, and help the children, because if the children die, the children are the future, so there’s no future.”

The tragic death of Kingston Campbell has highlighted the urgent need for action to address gun violence in Lynchburg and beyond. Chief Zuidema’s call for community involvement and support is crucial in creating a safer environment for all residents, particularly vulnerable children. As the investigation into these senseless killings continues, it is essential that all stakeholders work together to make our communities safer and more secure.

News Source : Anna McDougall

Source Link :3 kids killed, 3 months, one neighborhood–Lynchburg Police cracking down on gun violence in the Diamond Hill community/