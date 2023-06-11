Gun Violence in San Francisco: 9 Injured, 2 Dead in Kansas City today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Once again, there has been a shooting incident in San Francisco. According to media reports, the incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday night in the Mission District. Nine people were injured in this incident.

Gun violence in the United States Mass shootings in America San Francisco shooting incident Kansas City shooting tragedy Gun control laws in the US

News Source : Saurabh Poddar

Source Link :US Shooting: सैन फ्रांसिस्को में ताबड़तोड़ गोलीबारी, 9 घायल, कैनसस सिटी में 2 की मौत/