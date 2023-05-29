“gun violence” today : One fatality and 14 injuries reported from weekend shootings

Posted on May 29, 2023

One Killed and Fourteen Injured in Weekend Shootings today 2023.
Memorial Day weekend in Memphis was marred by a spate of shootings that left 15 people injured and one dead. The incidents occurred across various locations in the city, including a gas station, and involved victims ranging from a 2-year-old child to a 47-year-old man. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Lawrencia Grose,Quametra Wilborn

