“gun violence” today : One fatality and 14 injuries reported from weekend shootings

One Killed and Fourteen Injured in Weekend Shootings today 2023.
Memorial Day weekend in Memphis was marred by a spate of shootings that left 15 people injured and one dead. The incidents occurred across various locations in the city, including a gas station, and involved victims ranging from a 2-year-old child to a 47-year-old man. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.
News Source : Lawrencia Grose,Quametra Wilborn
