“Gunda Ki Sabzi Recipe”: Lasoda Vegetable with Stuffed Gunda – Gumberry Recipe – Simple Homemade Gunda Curry

Introduction:

Bharela Gunda Nu Shaak, also known as Lasode Ki Sabzi or Gunda Ki Sabzi, is a popular dish in the Gujarati cuisine. It is a spicy and tangy dish made with gundas or gumberry. Gundas are small, round, green, and sour fruits that are found in the summer season. They are usually used in pickles, chutneys, and sabzis. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for Bharela Gunda Nu Shaak or Lasode Ki Sabzi.

Ingredients:

The ingredients required for making Bharela Gunda Nu Shaak are as follows:

Gundas or Gumberry – 250 grams

Oil – 2 tablespoons

Mustard seeds – 1 teaspoon

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Asafoetida – a pinch

Turmeric powder – 1 teaspoon

Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

Cumin powder – 1 teaspoon

Salt – as per taste

Jaggery – 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Water – 1 cup

Method:

The method for making Bharela Gunda Nu Shaak is as follows:

Wash the gundas or gumberry and remove the seeds. Keep them aside. In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida. Let them crackle. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the gundas or gumberry and mix well. Add jaggery and lemon juice. Add water and cover the pan with a lid. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Once the gundas or gumberry are cooked, turn off the flame. Bharela Gunda Nu Shaak or Lasode Ki Sabzi is ready to be served.

Variations:

There are many variations to the Bharela Gunda Nu Shaak or Lasode Ki Sabzi recipe. Some of the variations are as follows:

Instead of jaggery, you can use sugar or honey to add sweetness to the dish.

You can add grated coconut to the dish to give it a creamy texture.

You can add chopped tomatoes to the dish to make it more tangy.

You can add chopped garlic and ginger to the dish to make it more flavorful.

You can add chopped onions to the dish to make it more savory.

Health Benefits:

Gundas or gumberry are rich in vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants. They help in improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and boosting immunity. They also help in preventing diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases.

Conclusion:

Bharela Gunda Nu Shaak or Lasode Ki Sabzi is a delicious and healthy dish that can be easily made at home. It is a perfect dish for the summer season and can be enjoyed with roti or rice. So, next time when you find gundas or gumberry in the market, try making this dish and relish its taste.

