Gunfire damages buildings and gas line on Riverside Ave. in Burlington, no suspects identified.

Burlington gunfire suspect or victim name : Gunfire damages buildings and gas line in Burlington, no suspects or victims identified

Buildings were damaged and a gas line was punctured when gunfire broke out on Riverside Ave. in Burlington early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. and was reported to police by multiple callers. Responding officers found damage to buildings and a bullet that had punctured a gas line. Nearby residents were evacuated and streets were blocked off until Vermont Gas arrived to fix the damage. No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified. WCAX has related stories available on their website.

