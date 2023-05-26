Gunman dies in accidental firing at Khanna police office, victim identified as Rashpinder Singh

Rashpinder Singh : Constable dies after service pistol accidentally goes off, victim identified as Rashpinder Singh

A constable who was serving as a gunman for a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Khanna, died after his service pistol accidentally discharged on Friday at the district police office. The incident occurred in a room adjacent to the DSP’s office where the victim, identified as Rashpinder Singh, was cleaning his weapon. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The bullet hit him in the chest, according to the SSP. This is not the first such incident, with several similar cases reported in the recent past. The police are investigating the matter.

News Source : HT Correspondent

