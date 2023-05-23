Gunman kills Kyu and Cindy Cho and their son in Texas mall shooting

Kyu and Cindy Cho – victims of mall shooting in Allen, Texas : Texas family, Kyu and Cindy Cho, and their son James killed in mall shooting

Kyu Cho and his wife Cindy Cho, both native Texans who met in Boston while pursuing their careers, were known for their strong faith and devotion to family and friends. Described as complementing each other perfectly, the couple had two young sons, William and James. On a sunny Saturday afternoon in May, the family was shopping at an outdoor mall in Allen, near their Dallas home, when a gunman opened fire, killing Kyu, Cindy, and James, and injuring William. The tragedy deeply touched the community and resulted in a GoFundMe page that raised over $1.8 million. Kyu, an immigration attorney, was born in South Korea and raised in Dallas, while Cindy was a dentist who grew up in College Station and Houston. Both were remembered for their kindness, generosity, and ability to make people feel included and cared for.

News Source : The Associated Press

