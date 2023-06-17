Gunman Marcus Milton accused of assaulting and shooting victim

Marcus Milton, suspect in Park Street home invasion and shooting case. : Man sentenced for assault and gun charges, Marcus Milton, tied up and shot victim in her home

“You have an extensive criminal record,” stated Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton to Marcus “Biz” Milton. “One would think you would tire of being incarcerated.” However, despite this, the 38-year-old Milton responded by saying that he wanted recognition for the five years he spent in prison waiting for the case to conclude. Milton, whose address is unknown, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of violating probation, failing to appear in court, selling narcotics, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of a firearm. On April 25, 2018, police said that Milton forced his way into the home of a 48-year-old woman on Park Street at gunpoint. When the woman declined his request to have sex with him, Milton struck her repeatedly in the face with the butt of his gun. After tying her hands behind her back, Milton searched the house for money. The woman managed to break free from her restraints and attempted to escape, but Milton fired at her, causing her to fall and scream in the street. She was later taken to Bridgeport Hospital, then transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital. When police showed the woman a photo lineup of male felons, she began shaking and identified Milton as her attacker. In addition, Milton was involved in a shooting incident on Wood Avenue in February 2018, where a utility worker was wounded. In 2021, Milton pleaded guilty to gun charges related to the Waterbury shooting and was sentenced to 48 months in federal court.

Read Full story : Bridgeport man gets 25 years for 2018 shooting of woman in her home /

News Source : Daniel Tepfer

