Gunman. : Police report: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in Daytona Beach; Gunman Remains at Large – WFTV

16-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in Daytona Beach

A tragic incident occurred in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday night as a 16-year-old boy was shot to death. The shooting took place at around 9:40 p.m. on Hudson Street, which is located near the John H Dickerson Community Center. Police are now on the hunt for the killer responsible for this heinous act.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy was immediately transported to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The name of the victim has not been released by law enforcement.

According to the Daytona Beach police, the gunman who shot the boy was wearing all black and was traveling on foot. The authorities are urging anyone who has information about the shooting to come forward and contact Detective Zach Ravi at 386-671-5245 or email ravizachary@dbpd.us.

This incident has left the community in shock and mourning. It is tragic to see such violence take the life of a young person who had their entire life ahead of them. The loss of a young life is always devastating, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim.

The incident is a stark reminder of the need to address gun violence in our communities. The number of shootings and homicides in the United States has been on the rise in recent years, and it is imperative that we take meaningful action to address this issue. It is unacceptable that our children are dying in the streets due to gun violence.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is actively investigating the shooting, and we hope that justice will be served for the victim and their family. We also urge anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

In conclusion, the shooting of the 16-year-old boy in Daytona Beach is a tragedy that has shocked the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time. We must work together to address the issue of gun violence and ensure that our communities are safe for everyone.

News Source : James Tutten

Source Link :Gunman at large after 16-year-old boy killed in Daytona Beach shooting, police say – WFTV/