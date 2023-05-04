Gunman Today : Georgia shooting: Gunman kills McDonald’s manager and 2 others before committing suicide

Three women killed in Georgia shooting, suspect also dead

On May 4th, three women were killed in a shooting incident in southwest Georgia. The suspected shooter, a 26-year-old man, also died in a related incident. The victims included the shooter’s mother and grandmother, who lived next door to each other in Moultrie, Georgia, as well as a 41-year-old assistant manager at a McDonald’s restaurant in the city.

The Victims

The victims of the shooting were identified as the mother and grandmother of the suspected shooter, who were 50 and 74 years old, respectively. They were found dead in their homes in Moultrie between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on May 4th. The third victim was the assistant manager at a McDonald’s restaurant in Moultrie, who was shot and killed by the suspect later that morning.

The Suspect

The suspected shooter, a 26-year-old man, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the McDonald’s restaurant where the third victim was killed. The motive for the shootings is not yet known, and the names of the victims have not been released.

Police Response

Police responded to the shootings in Moultrie with a large presence, and city officials have stated that they believe the threat to public safety has ended. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

Resources for Suicidal Individuals

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it is important to seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988.

Conclusion

The shooting incident in Moultrie, Georgia, has left three women dead and a community in shock. The motive for the shootings is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine what led to this tragic event. It is important for individuals who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help and support from available resources.

