Gunmen Kill Isaac Odeh, Abduct His Son on Their Way to Farm in Ijagba Community

Gunmen kill Isaac Odeh, abduct his son in Ondo community

A group of gunmen attacked a group of farmers on their way to their farm in Ijagba community, resulting in the death of one of the victims, Isaac, a 53-year-old father. Despite being paid a ransom of N400,000 for the release of the victims, the abductors still killed Isaac. The locals in the area, including the village head, Sunday Ogoh, have expressed their concerns about the incessant attacks on farmers and residents in the community, which they allege are being perpetrated by herdsmen. The community has also lost a former chairman to the activities of the suspected herders. Solomon, the son of the deceased, corroborated the account of the incident, stating that he and his father were tied with rope by the suspected herdsmen who threatened to kill them if their relatives failed to pay the ransom demanded. Despite the payment of the ransom, the kidnappers carried out their threat and killed Isaac. In response to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident and assured the public that the police were actively working to arrest those behind the horrendous attacks.

News Source : The Street Journal

