Gunnel Lindblom Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gunnel Lindblom, the actress who worked with Ingmar Bergman for half a century on films like The Seventh Seal has Died .
Gunnel Lindblom, the actress who worked with Ingmar Bergman for half a century on films like The Seventh Seal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Gunnel Lindblom, the actress who worked with Ingmar Bergman for half a century on films like The Seventh Seal, has died at 89. https://t.co/pF0n820hLX pic.twitter.com/5hkAyCz3Ry
— Paste Movies (@PasteMovies) January 25, 2021
Paste Movies @PasteMovies Gunnel Lindblom, the actress who worked with Ingmar Bergman for half a century on films like The Seventh Seal, has died at 89.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.