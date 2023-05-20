Gurjot Singh : Man booked for beating dogs in Ludhiana: Gurjot Singh caught on camera

Man booked for allegedly beating stray dogs with iron rod in Ludhiana

A man in Islamganj area of the city has been booked by the local police for allegedly beating stray dogs with an iron rod. Gurjot Singh was caught on camera and later released a video apologizing for his actions and acknowledging that he should not have beaten the dogs. The incident occurred a day after the Khanna police filed an FIR against unidentified accused after carcasses of five dogs, suspected to be poisoned to death, were found in Kehar Singh Colony at Lalheri road in Khanna. The accused in the Ludhiana incident was captured on CCTV and a case has been lodged against him under section 429 of the IPC and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. This is not the first case of cruelty towards stray dogs, as on May 18, at least five stray dogs were poisoned to death by unidentified accused in Khanna and earlier on April 11, some residents of Garden City of Sahnewal had beaten a stray dog to death for defecating in the streets. Another incident involved a Janakpuri resident who has been booked after his pet dog bit his neighbor. The accused had deliberately unleashed his pet dog on the victim, who sustained multiple bites. A case has been lodged against the accused under sections 289, 337 and 506 of the IPC.

Read Full story : Ludhiana: Man booked for beating stray dogs with iron rod /

News Source : HT Correspondent

1. Animal cruelty in Ludhiana

2. Stray dog abuse in Ludhiana

3. Legal actions for animal abuse in Ludhiana

4. Animal welfare organizations in Ludhiana

5. Punishment for animal cruelty in Ludhiana