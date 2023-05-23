Gurugram resident found dead in car near Red Mango hotel, Sahnewal

“Gurugram resident found dead in Maruti Brezza car near Red Mango hotel” : Gurugram resident found dead in car near Red Mango hotel: Suspected victim
Yesterday, a Maruti Brezza car was found near Red Mango hotel at Sahnewal with the body of a Gurugram resident in the driver’s seat.
Read Full story :Gurugram man found dead in SUV/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Gurugram SUV death
- Mysterious death in Gurugram
- Investigation into Gurugram man’s death
- Gurugram police probe SUV death
- Suspicious death in Gurugram SUV