Gus Butters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gus Butters has Died.
Kolton Capener 2h · Gus Butters. Where do I start? In the 2nd grade, our teachers assigned our classes pen pals from another school. After finding out that one of our classmates had a friend that loved dirt bikes, we ditched our assigned pen pals and started writing to each other instead. So the journey began. I remember taking Gus to OCA for the very first time. I had been out there riding for several years, and he ended up being faster than me before we left that day. From that day on, I was never able to catch up. Fast forward almost 20 years, and the amount of wild memories and good times that resulted cannot be put into words. There was never a dull moment with Gus. Every single time we did something it was a guaranteed adventure. He lived more in his abbreviated life than most people will live in their entire lives. Ride in peace brother. You will be missed. 4’s up.
