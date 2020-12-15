Gus Chafoulias Death -Dead – Obituary : Gus Chafoulias has Died .
Gus Chafoulias has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Gus Chafoulias, the Rochester real estate developer who led dozens of building projects and helped reshape the city's skyline, has died at age 85. https://t.co/4XxuVjzIzy
— MplsStPaulBizJournal (@MSPBJnews) December 15, 2020
MplsStPaulBizJournal @MSPBJnews Gus Chafoulias, the Rochester real estate developer who led dozens of building projects and helped reshape the city’s skyline, has died at age 85.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.