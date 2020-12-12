Gus Chafoulias Death -Dead – Obituary : Gus Chafoulias has Died .
Gus Chafoulias has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Gus Chafoulias. Our thoughts are with the Chafoulias family during this difficult time. Gus leaves a lasting legacy in the Rochester community and with the people he touched every day. He will be missed by all. https://t.co/370JGnX8qH
— DMCMN (@DMCMN) December 12, 2020
