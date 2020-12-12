Gus Chafoulias Death -Dead – Obituary : Gus Chafoulias has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
Gus Chafoulias has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

DMCMN @DMCMN We are saddened to hear of the passing of Gus Chafoulias. Our thoughts are with the Chafoulias family during this difficult time. Gus leaves a lasting legacy in the Rochester community and with the people he touched every day. He will be missed by all.

